Dr. Oz Accuses the Philadelphia Inquirer of ‘Putting Their Thumb on the Scale’ in His Campaign: ‘They Want to Silence Me’

During an interview on Fox & Friends Monday, Dr. Mehmet Oz tore into the Philadelphia Inquirer, accusing the paper of wanting to silence him and “putting their thumb on the scale” as he seeks the Republican nomination to run for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

When asked by co-host Steve Doocy about the Inquirer’s style-based decision to no longer refer to him as “doctor,” Oz responded:

They are putting their thumb on the scale. Here’s the thing, there is such an enthusiastic response to the campaign. I’m in Pittsburgh talking to people and it makes me optimistic because they have got great ideas. Meanwhile, the inquirer hates that I’m empowering you and hates that I’m taking on some of the established folks, hates that the entrepreneurial solutions might make sense and they don’t like I say what I see so they want to silence me

“They’re trying to cancel you,” Doocy responded.

“People see it. I mean, you can’t look away,” Oz continued. “Why would the Inquirer get involved in this process? Why would they not want to call me ‘Dr. Oz.’ Everyone knows I’m Dr. Oz. But they don’t think it’s the right thing to do. They think it gives me an unfair advantage.”

The Inquirer explained its decision, saying that “it will refer to all candidates in the same way, which means that while Oz may be referenced as a celebrity doctor, Dr. Oz will be limited to mentions of his TV show.” The paper further noted that its style guide does not allow for any doctor to be mentioned by title on the first mention or in headlines.

