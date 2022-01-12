NY Times’ Tom Friedman Gets Demolished For Piece Calling for Biden to Run With Liz Cheney in 2024: ‘Beyond Idiotic’

Jan 12th, 2022
 
New York Times columnist Tom Friedman is taking fire from both sides of the aisle for a column proposing that President Joe Biden replace Vice President Kamala Harris with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) if he runs again in 2024.

Friedman’s piece “Biden-Cheney 2024?” starts with an odd metaphor about how “a lot of trends get perfected [in the Israeli-Palestinian area] first and then go global — airline hijacking, suicide bombing, building a wall, the challenges of pluralism and lots more.”

“It’s Off Broadway to Broadway,” Friedman writes, “so what’s playing there these days that might be a harbinger for politics in the U.S.?”

Friedman argued that America needs more presidential candidates who select polar opposites as their running mates. He floated the idea that America’s political dynamic could resemble what Israel has seen in recent years.

The argument is that the U.S. would evolve through the creation of a fused political coalition that would inspire national unity and prompt people to break away from hardline movements like Trumpism.

Friedman acknowledged that public acceptance of this idea is “highly unlikely,” and his piece even asks people to hear him out “before you leap into the comments section.” There’s also something to be said about how Biden allying himself with Cheney would not appeal to many on the right, considering how she has been ostracized from the GOP over her attempts to hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6.

Friedman’s proposal of pairing a Democratic incumbent with a Cheney on one ticket was, as you might expect, roundly rejected by Twitter.

From our own Tommy Christopher:

