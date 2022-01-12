NY Times’ Tom Friedman Gets Demolished For Piece Calling for Biden to Run With Liz Cheney in 2024: ‘Beyond Idiotic’

New York Times columnist Tom Friedman is taking fire from both sides of the aisle for a column proposing that President Joe Biden replace Vice President Kamala Harris with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) if he runs again in 2024.

Friedman’s piece “Biden-Cheney 2024?” starts with an odd metaphor about how “a lot of trends get perfected [in the Israeli-Palestinian area] first and then go global — airline hijacking, suicide bombing, building a wall, the challenges of pluralism and lots more.”

“It’s Off Broadway to Broadway,” Friedman writes, “so what’s playing there these days that might be a harbinger for politics in the U.S.?”

Friedman argued that America needs more presidential candidates who select polar opposites as their running mates. He floated the idea that America’s political dynamic could resemble what Israel has seen in recent years.

The argument is that the U.S. would evolve through the creation of a fused political coalition that would inspire national unity and prompt people to break away from hardline movements like Trumpism.

Friedman acknowledged that public acceptance of this idea is “highly unlikely,” and his piece even asks people to hear him out “before you leap into the comments section.” There’s also something to be said about how Biden allying himself with Cheney would not appeal to many on the right, considering how she has been ostracized from the GOP over her attempts to hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6.

Friedman’s proposal of pairing a Democratic incumbent with a Cheney on one ticket was, as you might expect, roundly rejected by Twitter.

My husband has been telling me to come up with a hot take because it’s been awhile since I ran a column anywhere prominent, but I have to admit, this wasn’t on my radar. Sorry, I’m a failure as a wife and a pundit. https://t.co/2DokPIY9t7 — Liz Mair (@LizMair) January 12, 2022

We really are in the worst timeline. https://t.co/ICihP05aaj — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 12, 2022

Of all the things that will never happen, this will never happen the most. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) January 12, 2022

Wall Street Journal editors: We’re going to dominate hate-clicks today with our trolly “Hillary 2024” piece.’

Tom Friedman: Hold my beer. https://t.co/AeeGvEFAmb — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 12, 2022

The most storied institution in American journalism has given this man a high-paying job for life. And he farts this out. https://t.co/WQmO6MKpTT — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) January 12, 2022

Oh good grief this guy. https://t.co/d6ySG9I8Ao — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 12, 2022

Ain’t no way in hell that’s gonna happen. This is beyond idiotic https://t.co/t0eLrqU2Vc — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 12, 2022

This man has won multiple Pulitzers and was invited to the White House to brief Barack Obama 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/Zs6gjW3s8F — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 12, 2022

This is worse than the guac recipe with peas. https://t.co/iaU0jPuUZH — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 12, 2022

NY Times columnist should not be a lifetime appointment. pic.twitter.com/iKVDi2CbgE — Josh Zembik (@jzembik) January 12, 2022

From our own Tommy Christopher:

Did… did Dick Cheney’s shotgun write this? https://t.co/2PMWjagTie — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) January 12, 2022

