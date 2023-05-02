Steven Crowder Ran ‘Abusive’ Company and ‘Exposed His Genitals’ to Staff, Per Shocking Report

As outrage over Steven Crowder’s shocking behavior continues, his former employees have spoken out about the “abusive” conduct they witnessed when they worked for the right-wing internet personality.

The New York Post spoke with 10 former staffers who worked on Louder with Crowder between 2016 and 2022. These employees requested anonymity because of NDAs and fears of retaliation, but they spoke of how they saw emotional outbursts from Crowder, periods of volatility, and that he even exposed himself to them.

“He was known to expose his genitals to staffers,” the Post reported. “Six sources said they witnessed such lewd behavior first-hand.”

The Post included multiple recollections of Crowder’s alleged indecent exposure:

A former staffer recalled driving back from Illinois in a van after a college show in March 2018, when former producer Jared Monroe, whom Crowder dubbed “Not Gay Jared,” was targeted. “Jared was asleep in the last row. Steven was in front and he was joking about what he was going to do,” the staffer recalled. “He climbed over and dropped his junk on top of Jared’s shoulder.” That same person also claimed Crowder exposed himself to Jared in 2017, while they were in the green-screen room filming a parody of “Ghost.” (When asked about both allegations, Monroe told The Post “no comment.”) And, during a 2018 flight with six people from the company, another former employee said they witnessed Crowder put his testicles on his assistant and childhood friend John Goodman, who shook off the incident. (Goodman, who stills works for Crowder, did not return The Post’s request for comment.) A fourth ex employee said Crowder exposed himself to former co-host and comedian Dave Landau at the conference table with others present. (Landau did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.) “It was childish. But then I found out this was something he did. At first, I took it as him trying to be friendly or one of the guys. Now I see it was a power play,” the witness said.

The Post’s sources described how Crowder would hold unrealistic expectations for his staffers and made his production assistants do his laundry. Amid anecdotes about Crowder lashing out and the demanding workloads he would put on his team, there was one 2020 instance where he reportedly went on “a tear” and “sent out a directive to arbitrarily ‘fire someone. Don’t care who.'”

“The source said Crowder often dropped threats to fire people into the company’s Discord chatroom,” the Post wrote. “His irrational outbursts even extended to his father Darrin, who works as his booker. Numerous ex-staffers said he’d lash out at his dad in front of other employees. (Darrin, who still works with his son, did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.)”

Crowder has faced condemnation from his fellow conservatives ever since a video was released of him verbally abusing his then-pregnant wife, Hilary, before she filed for divorce from him in 2021. Crowder is known for his strident socially conservative point of view and boasting of Christian values. Following the video’s release, Crowder seemed to threaten the release of Hilary’s mental health records while claiming that the lengthy footage was “misleadingly edited.”

The Post’s sources told them that Crowder’s beratement of his wife resembles what they saw while working for him.

“I’m not shocked, but it was pathetic what he did to Hilary,” said one former employee. “That might not be the Steven you see on his show, but that was the real Steven.”

