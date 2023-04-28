Candace Owens Torches ‘Monster’ Steven Crowder After Video of Him Verbally Abusing Pregnant Wife Surfaces

Right-wing shock jock Candace Owens tore into her fellow traveler Steven Crowder on Thursday after a bombshell report from independent journalist Yashar Ali alleged a pattern of abusive behavior from Crowder directed at his wife, who is currently in the process of divorcing him.

Owens’s latest clip from her Daily Wire show’s studio punctuates a months-long feud between the two internet personalities, which kicked into high gear in January when Owens told her audience to “pray for him” as he has “a lot going on.”

At the time, Owens’s cryptic inference to Crowder’s personal troubles led to all kinds of speculation and accusations that Owens was smearing Crowder as he was engaged in a bitter battle with her employer the Daily Wire. At the beginning of the year, Crowder publicly turned down a $50 million offer to join the conservative media operation and slammed the Daily Wire for offering him a “slave contract” and likened the company to big tech.

Crowder was angered by a clause in the contract that would diminish his earning were he to be demonetized on social platforms, which would limit his reach – as he had been in the past for everything from launching homophobic and racist attacks to pushing baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“I was given a lot more information regarding Steven Crowder, a lot more background information regarding what could have possibly led to this moment,” Owens told her audience at the end of January.

This week, Crowder hit back and played part of Owens’s past comments and suggested she and others had attempted to extort him and endangered his children by going public with his divorce.

Owens immediately hit back and released a clip of her own saying, “ I contacted a defamation lawyer and I am sending Steven Crowder a cease and desist and I’m going to demand a full-throated retraction to the idea that Candace Owens threated him or extorted him.”

Owens on Thursday night released another clip and played part of a video that appeared in Ali’s reporting, in which Crowder can be seen verbally berating his wife, who was 8 months pregnant at the time, as he refused to let her take the car to run errands. Ali’s reporting adds that Crowder ended the argument by saying, “I will f*ck you up” to his wife.

Steven Crowder is a monster – change my mind. pic.twitter.com/uuZa9Jl1Rn — Candace Owens Podcast (@candaceowenspod) April 27, 2023

Owens’s length monologue on the clip concludes with her calling Crowder’s behavior part of a larger pattern she has personally been witness to.

“Well, again, going back to the pattern, it’s not just The Daily Wire, it’s David Landau. It’s Sven the Computer. It’s Jared Monroe, formerly known as ‘Not Gay Jared.’ People that are locked into NDAs and are not allowed to speak about the abuse that they endured by Steven Crowder,” Owens argued, adding:

It’s Owen Benjamin. It’s now his wife. Do you believe that all of these various different parties, the majority of them who have never spoken to each other? I have never spoken to Sven the Computer. I’ve never spoken to David Landau. I’ve never spoken to Hilary Crowder. I’ve never spoken to Owen Benjamin. Do you believe that all of these people, as is the paranoid narrative that Steven Crowder is presenting, are working maybe in, in collusion with big tech to try to destroy him or do you believe it’s plausible that Steven Crowder is just a monster? I personally believe that he is a monster.

“And that is, by the way, Steven, if you’re watching, I’m not trying to extort you. I am just simply telling the truth,” she continues, responding again to Crowder’s accusations of extortion.

“There was a lot of things that are going on, and I am glad that his wife found the strength to speak out. And I’m calling upon everybody to roundly condemned this and to reject this firmly, not to somehow come up with an excuse and say, oh, well, it’s a divorce, so we shouldn’t talk about it. We should mind our own business. No, the way that we represent ourselves privately and publicly should be the same, the same. If you purport to care about family values again, then you should care about this situation and you should condemn it,” Owens concluded, calling out Crowder for being a hypocrite who preaches “family values” and Christian values while falling fall short.

