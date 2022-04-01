‘Look Up What She’s Done’: Tucker Carlson Unsympathetic Toward Taylor Lorenz, Who Said Harassment Made Her ‘Suicidal’

Tucker Carlson has little sympathy for Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz, who said online harassment made her feel “suicidal” and gave her post-traumatic stress disorder.

Lorenz joined MTP Daily on Friday for a segment about harassment and said she has been harassed online since Glenn Greenwald blasted her on Twitter last year and said she “is paid to “lurk outside teenagers’ TikTok houses and exposes their past transgressions.”

Lorenz told MSNBC people online have gone after her family members.

“Hey, nice job on that story, you soulless effing [bleep],” she said one commenter wrote to her.

“They’ll threaten children, they’ll threaten my parents,” she added. “I’ve had to remove every single social tie. I have severe PTSD from this.”

Lorenz tearfully said she had previously “contemplated suicide.”

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host pointed to Lorenz’s career and portrayed her as a person who has attacked people for years:

Taylor Lorenz has spent the last several years at the New York Times and now the Washington Post harassing people with the wrong political views online, including children. So of course, passive aggression being the main mode that our ruling class operates in, she has decided she’s the victim and the people who complain are actually the perpetrators. She just did an amazing interview on MSNBC that revealed so much.

Carlson then aired a snippet from the segment.

“Go look up what she’s done to a whole bunch of different people, including really young people in the New York Times and the Washington Post, and ask yourself if it’s fair because she identifies as a woman for her to claim victim status,” he concluded. “And the answer is no, it’s not fair.”

Critics of Lorenz have called her a “tattletale” reporter. She covered social media posts of teenagers for the Times. She has also kept a public blog where she stores online posts she deems racist or racially insensitive.

Throughout her career, Lorenz has lodged numerous complaints of racism against people online, sometimes without merit.

Carlson similarly went after Lorenz last year after she called for support for “women enduring online harassment” on International Women’s Day.

Watch above, via Fox News.

