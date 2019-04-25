Trump Reportedly Agreed to Pay North Korea $2 Milion For Otto Warmbier’s Hospital Care

According to a new report, Donald Trump ordered a U.S. official to sign an agreement to pay North Korea $2 million for the “hospital care” of American hostage Otto Warmbier, who died shortly after being returned to the United States in a comatose state.

According to The Washington Post, North Korea demanded a promise to pay the $2 million bill before it would release Warmbier, and “the main U.S. envoy sent to retrieve Warmbier signed an agreement to pay the medical bill on instructions passed down from President Trump.”

And while the sources of the story did not know whether the bill was ever paid, the Post reports that the White House isn’t saying:

The bill went to the Treasury Department, where it remained — unpaid — throughout 2017, the people said. However, it is unclear whether the Trump administration later paid the bill, or whether it came up during preparations for Trump’s two summits with Kim Jong Un. The White House declined to comment. “We do not comment on hostage negotiations, which is why they have been so successful during this administration,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wrote in an email.

Trump took nearly unanimous criticism for defending North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un over Warmbier’s death, and Trump’s State Department continues to refuse to say that Kim is responsible for Warmbier’s death.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com