What Could Go Wrong? Dr. Fauci Scores Book Deal, Will Pen Tome on ‘Ten Lessons on Truth’

By Joe DePaoloJun 1st, 2021, 1:34 pm
 

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: A key government official who shot to national prominence as a leading figure in the fight against Covid-19 is coming out with a book in the midst of the pandemic.

In a development that caught the attention of Twitter and several conservative outlets, Dr. Anthony Fauci has landed a book deal and is set to release a tome titled Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward. The short 80-page book is set to be released on Nov. 2. Publisher National Geographic also filmed a documentary about the NIAID director, which it is slated to release later this year.

Conservatives were quick to point out the parallels between Fauci and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) — who likewise has been a signature public figure of the pandemic, and was heralded early on despite coronavirus battering New York more than any other state. The governor received flak for his pandemic book, American Crisis, both before and after publication. Cuomo, who reportedly cashed in to the tune of more than $5 million for the book, was subsequently linked to multiple scandals — including a cover-up of Covid-related nursing home deaths in New York state.

Of course, while there is nothing whatsoever connecting Fauci to any sort of alleged criminal misconduct, right-wing Twitter still believes Fauci’s victory lap — like Cuomo’s — is unwarranted:

