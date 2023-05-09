Charlamagne Laments Potential Trump-Biden Rematch: ‘It’s a D*mn Shame America Don’t Have Any Other Options’

Charlamagne Tha God shared his pessimistic outlook about the potential choices Americans will have in the 2024 presidential election, calling the situation a “damn shame.”

The conversation took place on the Tuesday morning edition of The Breakfast Club — where Charlamagne discussed President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings with co-hosts DJ Envy and Tezlyn Figaro.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News survey released Sunday, Biden’s approval rating dipped to 36%.

“Fifty-six percent disapprove of the job that the president has done so far. And the majority of the Democrats surveyed — 58 percent — said they would rather Democrats pick someone else to be the nominee,” Figaro said.

Figaro noted that the same poll also showed that people believe Biden and Trump are too old to run.

“But what is the alternative?” Figaro asked.

“If people are saying that they don’t want those people running, isn’t this a democracy where we get to decide?” Envy said.

“No, it’s not. And it’s a damn shame America don’t have any other options because we are in a two-party system. Folks don’t really want Trump, folks don’t really want Biden. We just stuck with what we got. And that’s a damn shame,” Charlamagne said.

Figaro compared the situation to an ex-boyfriend that refuses to leave.

“No,” Charlamagne said. “Ex-Boyfriend with a four inch penis and you keep saying ‘more, more, more.’ He’s like, ‘It’s all I got.'”

