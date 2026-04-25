Ben Shapiro Torpedoes Trump Allies With Buyer’s Remorse

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Tucker Carlson may regret endorsing President Donald Trump, but Ben Shapiro sure doesn’t.

Shapiro said he is not second guessing his endorsement of Trump one bit, even as other pundits who backed the president in 2024 are now saying they made a mistake.

“I do not regret my vote for President Trump in 2024. Not one iota. Not one bit. ” Shapiro said on Saturday.

The YouTube video title left no room for misinterpretation, either: “Why I Don’t Regret My Vote for Trump.”

“And frankly, I find the entire conversation about regret pretty confusing, because here is the thing: the alternative would have been President Kamala Harris,” he continued.

Shapiro then made his case, saying Trump has been a man of his word on issues he campaigned on, like cracking down on illegal immigration.

“Let’s be clear, the vast majority of things that President Trump said he would deliver on, he has delivered on,” Shapiro said. “And the vast majority of principles that he said that be believed in, he has effectuated.”

He then said Trump has been a godsend when you consider the “DEI crap” Harris pushed — and would have continued to push in the White House. Same goes for trans issues, Shapiro said.

“President Trump reversed the trans issue. He said that Democrats were for they them and he was for you,” Shapiro said. “And he was right about that — and he issued executive orders to that effect.”

Shapiro added that perhaps Trump’s fans-turned-critics are upset with his foreign policy, including him launching the war on Iran. Shapiro said that is a dumb reason to regret voting for the president, saying “maybe what you’re looking for is an America that is not strong in the world, that is actually weak in the world.”

His defense of Trump comes after Carlson apologized to his fans last week for endorsing Trump in ’24. Carlson said he felt “terrible” about it and that he was “sorry for misleading people.” The former Fox News star has ripped Trump for the Iran war several times recently, saying it was “disgusting and evil” and being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel.

He’s not the only pro-Trump media pundit who has gone against the president recently, though.

Megyn Kelly has been critical of the war as well, and Candace Owens said last year that she was “embarrassed” to have supported Trump.

The president has fired back at his ex-fans in the media this month, branding them “NUT JOBS” and saying Carlson suffers from a “Low IQ.”

Shapiro did not call Carlson out by name, but it seemed pretty clear he was responding to Carlson in his video.

Watch above.

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