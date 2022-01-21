Radio host Charlamagne tha God named President Joe Biden, Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) “Donkey of The Day” following the defeat of proposed change to the Senate filibuster, and the failure of election reform legislation.

“These three are collectively responsible for the death of the Democratic Party as we know it,” Charlamagne said Thursday’s edition of The Breakfast Club. “People are asking if we are witnessing the death of of democracy in America? Well guess what, if it is, which I believe it is, for some of us, these three are to blame.”

Charlamagne explained that the end of the filibuster reform effort was worse than the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 playoff defeat. “I thought that would be the dumbest finish I would see this week,” Charlamagne said about the Cowboys loss. “But President Biden said, ‘Hold my prune juice!'”

The radio star then ripped Biden for not prioritizing the suppression of the Black vote and voting rights more broadly when he took office.

“After the attempted coup of this country on January 6th, that should have been his first order of business,” Charlamagne said. “Protecting voter rights.”

Charlamagne then accused President Biden of simply not caring about Black voting rights.

“Why can’t President Biden call out Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for blocking his agenda when them blocking his agenda is actually hurting the American people? If you ask me it’s because he don’t care. Black people voting is simply not a priory for Biden, Manchin, or Sinema,” he said.

“It’s a matter of White privilege for Biden. He failed to give this issue the attention it deserves because he simply can’t relate.”

Listen above via The Breakfast Club.

