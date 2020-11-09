Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams tore into President Donald Trump for continuing to push allegations of voter fraud, arguing that many Trump supporters know the president lost the election, and his continued claim to have won is treating them like “suckers.”

On his SiriusXM show Monday, Abrams first noted that there will likely be recounts, but even if Trump gained Arizona or Georgia, it would not help him win the election.

“Georgia isn’t even going to determine the election, and Arizona as of right now with even 98 percent of the voting, Joe Biden up by 17,000 and change. That number has been going down,” he added. “Is it possible the president can get Arizona? It’s possible — wouldn’t change the outcome.”

Abrams added that he has gone through the lawsuits that the Trump team has, and dismissed them as weak. “But let’s be honest, this isn’t really a legal fight,” he said. “Any self-respecting lawyer would tell you that on a legal front — he has no chance.”

“He still marches forward tweeting absurd comments about how he won the legal votes, how he’ll be declared the winner,” he said. “Not because he has any shot, but because he wants at least some of you, his supporters, to believe that he actually won.”

Abrams pointed out that Trump even warned Americans before the election that he would question the results if he lost, claiming that the only way he could lose is if the results were invalid.

“I think at this point, the vast majority of Americans, and I mean many who voted for President Trump, know that not only is it over but compared to 2016, it actually wasn’t even that close,” he said. “Even if you were upset about it, you know what happened here.”

Abrams, who had declared before the election that he would hold Democrats accountable if they did not respect the result of the electoral vote, then tore into the president for having such little faith in his supporters that he even believes he can dupe them into believe his false claims about the election. The SiriusXM host made clear that he believes Trump fans will ultimately see through the president’s maneuvering.

“He is hoping that you, his supporters, are going to be chumps and suckers and believe him, despite having no evidence to back it up.” Abrams added.”He’s hoping that rather than recognizing that elections are always a bit messy, all of them, you will allow those typical issues to become amplified and misconstrued.”

Listen above, via The Dan Abrams Show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]