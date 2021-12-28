Dan Bongino Goes OFF on Washington Post Reporter: ‘Are You a Dipsh*t All the Time, or Just on Weekdays?’

On Dec. 20, The Washington Post ran a story by media reporter Jeremy Barr about the curious case of Dan Bongino and Cumulus Media. Apparently, Bongino was so displeased by the article he sent an email to Barr calling him a “dipshit.”

Bongino is in an ongoing spat with Cumulus Media, which syndicates The Dan Bongino Show. In October, he threatened to break with Cumulus over the company’s vaccine mandate.

“So Cumulus, for some stupid reason, thought it would be a really good idea to do a vaccine mandate,” he stated on air at the time. “Why they would do that, I have no idea.” The host said that “this is going to be an entirely untenable situation going forward” and threatened to quit.

Bongino, who is vaccinated, was off air for about a week and a half. The reason, he said, was because he was protesting Cumulus’ vaccine mandate.

As Barr reported in the Post, Bongino returned to air in November and told listeners, “We’re at a stalemate here” and that he and Cumulus “basically got guns to each other’s heads.”

Barr, who said he got input from Bongino for the story, summed up the situation this way:

A lot has happened since then, but not much has changed for Bongino and his bosses. He is still hosting the same show, even though Cumulus Media does not appear to have changed its mandate. That’s led some radio hosts and industry observers to question Bongino’s commitment to his ultimatum. Talk radio historian Brian Rosenwald said “there was a stunt element to it.”

One industry insider Barr spoke to suggested that Bongino had bitten off more than he could chew in his fight with Cumulus.

“With all due respect to Dan Bongino, who is extremely talented and appears to have a potentially bright future in talk radio ahead of him, I think he miscalculated the level of his clout as a talk-show host and employee of Cumulus Media,” said the insider.

The story was apparently not well received by Bongino. On the day it was published, Barr said the radio host sent him an email, which Barr posted on Twitter Tuesday night.

Since everyone is talking about @eosnos’ excellent profile of Dan Bongino, I wanted to share an email that Dan sent me after I published a story last week (featuring his input) about his pledge to quit his Cumulus Media radio show: https://t.co/YQOjrCNh4G pic.twitter.com/ZuSARjICqu — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) December 29, 2021

Bongino wrote:

Are you a dipshit all the time, or just on weekdays? Do you even listen to my show where I explained what’s going on? Or is your oddly shaped head so far up your ass that you can’t hear? Given that you’re a chump, and a coward, who has never stood for a single thing in your entire sorry life, I’m not surprised you left out all of the relevant details of the story. Lose my email, and don’t bother contacting me again. Thanks, and have a Merry Christmas. Off to the spam file labeled “media dipshits” you go.

In a second tweet, Barr said, “Of course, I asked him which ‘relevant details’ I had left out so I could address them if necessary. Unfortunately, he did not respond.”

