Rudy Giuliani joked on his radio show that the black goo dripping from his head during a press conference were his “brains” leaking from his skull.

“Sorry if you’ve covered this already, mayor, but what was the black stuff that was seeping out of your head when you were doing that?” Canadian prankster Chris James asked Giuliani on the Trump lawyer’s show this week.

The former New York City mayor, who has been leading President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, then declared in a joking manner it was his brains leaking from his head.

“Oh my God, it was some of my brains, it was some of my brains,” Giuliani replied.

“I was thinking so hard, God it was like — this was a very rough press conference, gotta get everything across, gotta think really hard,” Giuliani added.

The former New York City Mayor then stated he used a “rag” to stuff his brain back into his skull, adding that his doctor told him upon placing his brain back in his head, it “rejuvenated” his “brainpower.”

This isn’t the first time James has put a conservative radio host on the spot, or even made fools out of them, he’s also duped Sebastian Gorka multiple times.

