Howard Stern Asks Gov. Andrew Cuomo if Trump is ‘Happy’ Brother Chris Has Coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM program for a wild interview in which he was asked if President Donald Trump is “happy” his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, has the coronavirus.

Cuomo spoke with Stern Monday morning, at a time when there has been both conflict and cooperation between the governor and Trump in the fight against coronavirus in New York, the state the hardest hit by the outbreak.

“Don’t you think, now I don’t know this for a fact, do you think [Trump] is happy that your brother got coronavirus because he works for CNN and he’s been critical of Trump?” Stern asked the governor at one point. “Do you think he sits there and says ‘oh good’ — there’s an enemies list or something like that? I feel like it’s that vicious.”

“Well look,” Cuomo replied, “he can be vicious and attack, again, he’s a New Yorker, right? And he has felt the sharp end of the spears in New York, and he can attack.”

“He has a, what’s a nice word for it, he has a confrontational relationship with my brother,” Cuomo continued, adding Trump “would say that Chris on CNN attacks him, and CNN always attacks him. And he has personally attacked my brother, partially because of me I think and partially because of my brother’s reporting.”

“So, that is what it is. I do not believe, I’ll say this, the president always makes a point of saying to me, How is Chris, is he doing okay. And that’s not in his usual character,” Cuomo said. “So, I don’t think that, I think a part of it is genuine personal feeling of anger and part of it is a little theater that goes with politics.”

Listen above, via Sirius XM.

