Despite blasting the podcast superstar for taking Ivermectin instead of the Covid-19 vaccine, Howard Stern said he doesn’t want to see Joe Rogan cancelled or even censored.

Stern made the comments while addressing Neil Young’s shared and now deleted statement requesting that his music be removed from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s Covid-19 vaccine comments.

“I don’t listen to Joe Rogan. I know Joe from 100 years ago,” Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show. “We’re no longer friendly. We were friendly at one point — I just knew him as the funny guy, as a comedian — I knew him before he was on Fear Factor actually. I know that his podcast is very popular, they say.”

Stern continued that even though he and Rogan are no longer pals, he respects Rogan’s ability to build an audience. “I am for any performer who can get any money and get paid,” Stern said about Rogan’s $100 million deal for Spotify to host his podcast. “I’m happy for any young man or woman who can get paid in show business because so many people do not get paid. So those that can, god bless. It ain’t easy. It’s not an easy road. And attracting an audience is not easy.”

Stern, who left terrestrial radio for SiriusXM in 2006 after accumulating $2.5 million in issued fines from the FCC between 1990 and 2004, talked about his detest for censorship. “I’m against any kind of censorship,” he said. “I really am. I don’t like censorship.”

“I don’t want to see Joe Rogan cancelled. I don’t want to see Neil Young cancelled,” Stern added. “Everything in this world comes down to money.”

