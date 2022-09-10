‘Just Indict the Man!’ MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says There’s Enough to Jail Trump ‘For a Thousand Years’

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that the Justice Department could jail former President Donald Trump “for a thousand years” but not until they pick one crime to be the first on which they indict him.

Trump is currently under multiple investigations that could result in criminal charges, including Justice Department probes into his mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, and a Fulton County probe of election interference.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Kirschner about yet another investigative thread that’s just been reported, involving Trump’s Save America PAC:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Glenn. There’s now new reporting yesterday in the New York Times, very interesting federal grand jury in D.C. examining the formation and spending by a Trump-operated PAC. It is Save America PAC. It’s quote, New York Times reporting. They looked at subpoenas and that, at least the contents were described to them. And it seems like they’re going after some kind of almost like a money-laundering or at least a violation of the Federal Election Commission laws. What do you read into it? GLENN KIRSCHNER: Yeah. So this is going to perhaps sound odd coming from a former career prosecutor. Stop with the new investigations! Okay? It’s that’s a bit of a joke, Dean. But listen, it’s like, oh, my God, Donald Trump stole the presidency by committing campaign finance crimes in a conspiracy with Michael Cohen. We’ve got to investigate. Wait, wait, wait. Ten counts of obstruction of justice that Bob Mueller just documented in the Trump Russia. We’ve got to. Oh, wait, wait, wait. He committed. He bribed and extorted President Zelenskyy. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, wait. He inciting an insurrection. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Documents at Mar-a-Lago. Just stop it. Just indict the man! Yes. I’m sorry. My voice is loud and my blood pressure is up. I don’t really want them to stop investigating all of Donald Trump’s new crimes. I want them to hold him accountable for just one of the flippn’ crimes we all know he committed that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. You know, there’s a point of diminishing returns. You can only confine a man for but one lifetime. We can confine Trump for a thousand years. But we won’t unless we start with one indictment.

Watch above via SiriusXM.

