Lauren Boebert Gets ‘Hottest Woman In Congress Award’ with Her Name Misspelled and a Red Lobster Gift Card

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was given something called the “Hottest Woman in Congress Award” by conservative talk show host Jesse Kelly.

The award misspelled the congresswoman’s name. She also received a gift card to Red Lobster.

In a clip from late January surfaced on Twitter by Patriot Takes, Boebert joined The Jesse Kelly Show, where the host congratulated her on her “high achievement.”

“I see you did get our certificate, and I wanna make sure you also got the gift card we sent along for you,” he told her. Boebert held up a framed certificate deeming “Lauren Boebart” the “Hottest Woman In Congress.”

“And Jesse, I do think that $27.43 is under the gift limit, but if we check with ethics that it’s over, this is coming right back to you,” she said.

“Yes ma’am, I understand that,” he replied. “We’re gonna do the best we can to up that to $30 next year, depending on how the show does.”

Kelly then said that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was the “runner up.”

House ethics rules pertaining to gifts are a labyrinth of mundane yet nonetheless important policies. Gifts from non-lobbyists valued at less than $50 are generally kosher for House members to accept. However, Boebert may not be able to keep the gift card, because there’s a specific caveat governing them, as well as cash:

You may not accept cash or cash equivalents, like gift cards…

So Boebert may have to pony up her own money to go to Red Lobster. Alternatively, she could eat at the restaurant she owns in Colorado called Shooter’s grill where employees openly carry guns.

Watch above via The Jesse Kelly Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com