Rush Limbaugh today accused the media of being “gleeful” in its coverage of coronavirus, saying the virus is “accomplishing everything” President Donald Trump’s enemies have hoped for.

Limbaugh remarked today, “I just can’t look at this as an isolated thing. I have to put it in context of everything that I know has happened in the last four years. Finally something has come along that is accomplishing everything every enemy of Donald Trump, and us, has wanted to accomplish for the last four years.”

Minutes later, he argued that “all of this panic is just not warranted” and went after the media:

“To me, this is just a gigantic series of question marks and red flags, all this stuff that is… It’s just the timing of it. The gleeful, gleeful attitudes in the media about this, the gleeful attitudes that Democrat leaders have about this.”

You can listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

