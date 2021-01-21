Lincoln Project co-founder and never-Trump conservative Rick Wilson told Y’all-itics , a Texas-focused political podcast, that now that Donald Trump is no longer president, the super-PAC will shift its focus to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The Lincoln Project, which consists of a group of key Republican operatives, rose to viral fame in 2020 for their ruthless attacks on Trump, his physical and mental health, his family, and pretty much anything worth roasting.

But now that Trump is out of the White House, the super-Pac needs to find a new target, and Wilson claims he’s already placed a bullseye on Cruz’s back.

From Y’all-itics, via WFAA.



“We all know Ted Cruz is sort of a political force of nature. He is what he is. You either hate him or you hate him,” Wilson told Y’all-itics hosts Jason Whitely and Jason Wheeler. “And he is a guy who went so far over the edge, not just to appease Donald Trump and Trump’s base, but because he felt like Josh Hawley had gotten out ahead of him on it.”

Wilson slammed Cruz as a member of the “sedition caucus,” condemning him for trying to steal the election victory from President Joe Biden.

“We saw that action as something that was overtly seditious. It was overtly part of an insurrection seeking to overturn a free and fair election,” he said. “And for as much as everyone sort of cordially hates Ted Cruz, this also about the fact there is a caucus of these guys right now.”

Wilson noted that Cruz is not stupid and knew exactly what he was doing while attempting to overturn the election, accusing him and the rest of the “Jim Crow caucus” of “flirting with insurrection.”

“I think there’s a third party that will come out of the schism inside the GOP,” he added. “And I’ll be very blunt with you. I don’t think it will be the largest of the two factions. I think the traditional Republican, economic, social and fiscal conservatism is basically dead.”

Listen above, via WFAA.

