LISTEN: Roger Stone Gets Served With Capitol Riot Lawsuit In the Middle Of a Radio Hit

An interview with Roger Stone seemed to take a bizarre turn when the right-wing provocateur was interrupted by someone who was serving a lawsuit against him in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot.

Stone called in to St. Louis’ Real Talk 93.3 on Wednesday to partake in a radio show conversation hosted by Joe Hoft (brother of The Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft). As Stone was discussing whether Donald Trump will run for president again, he pulled himself away while telling Hoft and co-host Kell Brazil “I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit.”

From there, Stone could be heard on the mic as he met with the process server at his door. Stone said the lawsuit came from a Washington D.C. “civil court,” but when the server told him it actually came from a federal court, Stone brushed this off by saying “It’s still a fraud, doesn’t matter.”

“Alright, I have just been served in the January 6th lawsuit live, right here on your radio show,” said Stone as he returned to the interview. “This is a big, big stack of papers, which is good because we’re out of toilet paper.”

It is likely the lawsuit served to Stone is the same one that was filed in August by 7 members of the U.S. Capitol Police. The plaintiffs are suing Trump for inciting the mob of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, but the lawsuit is also directed at Stone and other Trump allies for their connections to the violent episode.

The Washington Post notes that security measures are currently being reinstalled around the Capitol as a precaution for “Justice for J6,” the upcoming rally to support the Capitol rioters who’ve been legally penalized for their actions. Stone said he won’t be attending that event, and he’s warning others not to attend either because it could be a “setup.”

Listen above, via Ron Filipkowski.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com