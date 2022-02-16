Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Stacey Abrams ‘Has a Real Issue With Obesity,’ Accuses Her of Being a ‘Hypocrite’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said in a radio interview on Wednesday that Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) “has a real issue with obesity” and that “if anyone should be wearing three or four masks, it should be Stacey Abrams.”

Earlier this month, Abrams received a wave of criticism after she posted a photo of herself maskless at elementary school in Georgia as children around her were all wearing masks. She later apologized.

Greene has long been an opponent of Covid-19 restrictions, including masks. She has been particularly outspoken against masking children. She reiterated her opposition to them on The Chris Salcedo Show.

“Don’t forget,” said Salcedo, “in your home state, Stacey Abrams – who is a perfect candidate to have co-morbidities and vulnerabilities to the China virus – she shows up into a classroom, the kids are all masked miserably and she’s sitting there like a big hypocrite without a mask.”

“She’s the biggest hypocrite of them all,” replied Greene. “Obesity–you know, Stacey Abrams has a real issue with obesity. And obesity is one of the top risk factors for hospitalization and death with Covid-19. If anyone should be wearing three or four masks, it should be Stacey Abrams.

“You know, this is an issue where, if people are fearful or feel like they’re at risk of Covid-19, they should wear the mask. You don’t mask the healthy people, which are the kids. The kids are the least vulnerable from Covid-19. And death is such a rarity. So, yeah, Stacey Abrams is the biggest hypocrite of them all and we’ll do everything we can to stop her from becoming our governor.”

Abrams is considered the favorite to win the Democratic nomination for governor after capturing it in 2018 before losing a close general election.

Listen above via The Chris Salcedo Show on KSEV.

