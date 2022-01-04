Mary Trump Says Trump Ignored Ivanka’s Pleas On Jan 6 Because He Was ‘Getting Off On’ Rioters ‘Being Murderous On His Behalf’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump ignored pleas to stop the violence on Jan. 6 because he was “getting off on” the carnage.

On Monday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Ms. Trump about the recent revelation that then-First Daughter Ivanka Trump repeatedly begged the former president to “stop the violence” as the Capitol insurrection unfolded.

Obeidallah read the revelation, by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), that Trump “was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office while he was watching the attack on television as the assault occurred, and, she added, ‘we know his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him, Please stop this violence.’ Obviously, he didn’t do that.”

“Any of this surprise you?” he asked.

Ms. Trump said that “Of course, that’s what he was doing. He was getting off on it, and there was no way he was going to stop anything because he was enjoying it too much.”

“You know, the only reason people like Ivanka and others were telling him to stop it is because, in their view, it had gotten out of control, like they really thought that they could control this monster they’d created, and were probably hoping for a bloodless coup if they could just get Pence to do the, in their view, the right thing or delay enough or get it thrown to the Supreme Court or what have you,” Trump said.

“It was only when the crowd turned violent and it got very scary and potentially would be — that should have spelled the death of the Republican Party — that they realized that they needed Donald to tell them to stand down,” Ms. Trump said, adding that Trump had no interest in doing so “because he probably thought, one, that it was fun to watch all of these people being murderous on his behalf. But two, that that would be the best way for him to stay in power.”

