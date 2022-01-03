Ivanka Trump TWICE Pleaded with Her Father ‘To Stop the Violence’ on Jan. 6, According to New Testimony

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) told ABC’s This Week that the House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has firsthand testimony related to Republican leaders and members of Donald Trump’s family, including his daughter Ivanka, pleading with the former president to step in and end the violence on that day.

“We know his daughter — we have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to ‘please stop this violence,'” Cheney said Sunday.

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa previously reported on Ivanka Trump’s attempts to intervene on Jan. 6th. “Let this thing go,” she reportedly told him. “Let it go,” she said, according to their book Peril.

“The committee has firsthand testimony now that he was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office watching the attack on television as the assault on the Capitol occurred,” Cheney told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

“We know, as you know well, that the briefing room at the White House is just a mere few steps from the Oval Office. The president could have at any moment walked those very few steps into the briefing room, gone on live television and told his supporters who were assaulting the Capitol to stop,” she added.

Cheney also named Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy as someone who reached out to Trump and asked him to stop his supporters from continuing to attack the Capitol.

Cheney concluded that “any man who would provoke a violent assault on the Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes, any man who would watch television as police officers were being beaten, as his supporters were invading the Capitol of the United States, is clearly unfit for future office, clearly can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.”

Watch above from ABC News

