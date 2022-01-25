Roger Stone Says Trump ‘Would Crush’ Ron DeSantis in a Primary, Slams Governor as ‘Lackluster’ and ‘Disingenuous’

Roger Stone weighed in on the recent dustup between Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), on Tuesday. The Trump confidante declared that the former president would handily defeat the governor in a presidential primary.

Trump recently made headlines when he appeared to take a veiled shot at DeSantis during an interview on One America news.

“I’ve had the booster,” Trump said. “I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get the booster?’ Because they had the vaccine and they’re answering like – in other words – the answer is, ‘Yes’ but they don’t want to say it. Because they’re gutless.”

Notably, DeSantis has said he’s been vaccinated against Covid-19, but has declined to say whether he’s been boosted. The governor has been touted as a potential presidential candidate in 2024 and has reportedly not ruled out a campaign, even if Trump decides to run.

Appearing on The Other Side of Midnight on WABC radio on Tuesday, host Frank Morano asked Stone, “Is the Trump-DeSantis feud real or is that media hype?”

“I believe in loyalty,” Stone responded, and took direct shots at DeSantis. “Let’s be very clear. Prior to Donald Trump’s endorsement [for governor], Ron DeSantis was a little-known congressman with an ill-fitting suit, a bad haircut, and an undistinguished record.”

Stone explained that Florida’s Republican establishment had endorsed DeSantis’ opponent in the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary.

“It was Donald Trump’s endorsement alone that lifted DeSantis out of obscurity to the nomination,” he continued. “And then – in all honesty – Trump had to come to Florida the last two weeks to drag DeSantis, who is a lackluster campaigner to say the least, over the finish line after DeSantis essentially lost two debates to his Democratic opponent.”

He added, “So I believe that Donald Trump made the political career of Ron DeSantis, and therefore DeSantis owes the former president wide berth. He has plenty of time to run for president. He has to run for re-election in 2022. He should recognize that if he does not have the enthusiastic and active support of Donald Trump, he may not be governor. He is not a lead pipe cinch for reelection. It will be very competitive.”

Stone said all other potential 2024 GOP candidates have said they would defer to Trump if he runs. “Ron DeSantis declines to do that. He’s disingenuous when he says he’s not running. He’s actively raising money. He’s actively organizing.”

He then cited a poll showing Trump with a large lead over the field in a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary. The former president notched 54%, while DeSantis came in a distant second with 11%.

“There is plenty of time for him to run for president. And as the Reuters poll shows, Trump would crush him in a contest.”

