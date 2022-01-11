Trump Rips ‘Gutless’ Politicians Who Won’t Say If They’ve Had Vaccine Booster: ‘Say It’

Former President Donald Trump said that politicians who don’t disclose their booster shot status when asked in interviews are “gutless.”

He made the remarks on One America News in an interview aired on Tuesday night.

Host Dan Ball asked Trump about his comments encouraging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Ball cited the former president’s recent interview with Candace Owens in which Trump offered firm pushback against Owens’ anti-vax stance. “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine,” he told her.

“Now after so many months of the vaccine being administered and these side affects, and Americans’ questions [sic] of it, do you reconsider your push for it? Or what’s your view on the vaccine in general?” Ball asked.

“Well, I’ve taken it,” said Trump. “I’ve had the booster. Many politicians–I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get the booster?’ – because they had the vaccine – and they’re answering like–in other words, the answer is ‘yes’ but they don’t want to say it. Because they’re gutless. You gotta say it – whether you had it or not. Say it. But the fact is that I think the vaccines saved tens of millions throughout the world. I’ve had absolutely no side affects.”

The former president reiterated what he’d said to Owens, and stated that being vaccinated greatly reduces one’s chances of being hospitalized or dying from Covid.

“If they get it, they’re not going to hospitals for the most part and dying,” Trump said. “Before it was a horror. and now they’re not.”

Interestingly, some of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress have refused to say whether they’re vaccinated, let alone boosted. As of last summer, nearly half of House Republicans declined to disclose their vaccination status.

Additionally, Trump ally Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has refused to say whether he has received the booster shot. “I’ve done whatever I did,” he said in December when asked if he’d been boosted. “The normal shot.”

Watch above via One America News.

