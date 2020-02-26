Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh seemed to bash a top official from the Centers for Disease Control by insinuating she’s among those who are trying to overhype fears of the coronavirus and bring down President Donald Trump.

After claiming that the virus was “weaponized” by the Chinese and that the media is “gleeful” that this will be a new problem for Trump, Limbaugh turned his attention on Tuesday to a recent announcement from Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Messonier warned that the coronavirus pandemic will inevitably spread to the United States, which prompted Limbaugh to focus on the fact that Messonnier is the sister of former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein.

So you’ve got here the CDC urging Americans to prepare for a coronavirus virus outbreak. ‘This might be bad, could be bad. Keep your kids at home. Don’t go anywhere. It might be bad. We’ve got 53 cases. It might be bad. It could be! The stock market’s plunging.’ Okay. This person running this agency, who does she donate to? Well, her brother is Rod Rosenstein.

When Limbaugh came back from a commercial break, he told listeners to take the information about Messonnier’s family, adding “do what you want with it.”

“It may mean nothing. Might…Who knows?” Limbaugh continued. “It’s just in that town, I’m telling you, everything is incestuous. Most of that town is establishment oriented or rooted, which means they despise Trump.”

Listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

