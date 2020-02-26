comScore

Chris Matthews Criticized for Contentious Interview with Elizabeth Warren Over Bloomberg: ‘Comically Sexist and Tone Deaf’

By Leia IdlibyFeb 26th, 2020, 3:18 pm

MSNBC host Chris Matthews sparked criticism on Tuesday night for interrogating Elizabeth Warren in an interview following the Democratic debate, during which he pressed her to explain why one should believe Mike Bloomberg’s accusers over the former Mayor himself.

During the South Carolina debate, Warren grilled the former Mayor on a lawsuit in which a female employee claimed he told her to “kill it” when he discovered she was pregnant. Bloomberg repeatedly stated he never said that, but Warren made it clear she believed his accuser.

Matthews questioned Warren on the confrontation, stating, “Do you believe that the former Mayor of New York said that to a pregnant employee?” Later asking, “And why would he lie, just to protect himself?”

Matthews is now facing criticism for his refusal to accept that a man would lie about harassment and for his inability to understand why Bloomberg would deny the accusation.

Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of the women’s advocacy group UltraViolet has even requested that MSNBC fire their host, stating, “MSNBC needs to fire Chris Matthews. Today.”

Similarly, social media activism organization Sleeping Giants took to Twitter to question why Matthews is still on the air.

HuffPost senior reporter, Emily Peck, additionally showed disapproval in a tweet that called Matthews’s remarks “comically sexist and tone deaf.”

HuffPost reporter Sara Boboltz poked fun at Matthews, claiming he “doesn’t seem to know what’s going on” while screenwriter Josh Olson joked that Matthews was on his way to switching to Fox News.

Several other activists and public figures took to Twitter to express their disapproval:

 

