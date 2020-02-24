Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was presented with the Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union this month, claimed on his show, Monday, that the coronavirus is “being weaponized” by Chinese communists to “bring down” the president and is actually “the common cold.”

“It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump,” claimed Limbaugh. “I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus…. The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.”

“The drive-by media hype of this thing as a pandemic, as the Andromeda strain, as, ‘Oh my God, if you get it, you’re dead,’ do you know what the… I think the survival rate is 98 percent. Ninety-eight percent of people who get the coronavirus survive. It’s a respiratory system virus,” he continued, adding, “It probably is a ChiCom laboratory experiment that is in the process of being weaponized.”

Limbaugh then went on to claim that “all superpower nations weaponize bioweapons,” and the Russians “have weaponized fentanyl,” which is “also not what it is represented to be.”

“I’m not trying to get you to let your guard down. Nobody wants to get any of this stuff. I mean, you never… I hate getting the common cold. You don’t want to get the flu. It’s miserable,” Limbaugh declared. “But we’re not talking about something here that’s gonna wipe out your town or your city if it finds its way there.”

“I’m telling you, the ChiComs are trying to weaponize this thing,” he continued, theorizing “the ChiComs obviously in their lab are doing something here with the coronavirus, and it got out.”

Limbaugh explained that the coronavirus is “being weaponized” by “to scare the investors, to scare people in business,” “to scare people into not buying Treasury bills at auctions,” and “to scare people into leaving, cashing out of the stock market.”

“It came from a country that Bernie Sanders wants to turn the United States into a mirror image of: Communist China. That’s where it came from. It didn’t come from an American lab. It didn’t escape from an American research lab. It hasn’t been spread by Americans,” Limbaugh concluded. “It starts out in a communist country. Its tentacles spread all across the world in numbers that are not big and not huge, but they’re being reported as just the opposite. Just trying to keep it all in perspective.”

Watch above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show (the relevant portion begins at the 5:00 mark).

(h/t Media Matters)

