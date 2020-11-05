Former President Donald Trump administration Press Secretary turned Newsmax TV host Sean Spicer ardently disagreed with his former boss on Thursday, stating Trump’s baseless claim that “illegal votes” are deterring him from becoming re-elected is not supported by “any evidence.”

On Mediaite founder Dan Abrams SiriusXM’s program, The Dan Abrams Show, guest host Brian Ross asks Spicer if he believes there to be “widespread fraud.”

“But this notion of widespread fraud — the president’s tweeting that if the “illegal and late votes are counted, then they’ll steal the election from us,” Ross stated.

The radio host then asked Spicer, “Do you think there’s widespread fraud? Do you actually think that?”

“I don’t — I haven’t seen any evidence of it. And again, I don’t think it helps his case because — it’s sort of like, I always used to say, when the president calls out fake news, I don’t think it helps,” Spicer responded.

Spicer then ripped Trump over not being specific when identifying alleged “voter fraud.”

“Similarly, if he sees an instance in Pennsylvania or Nevada, and this particular thing happened, then call it out. But saying that ‘Voter fraud’ — I don’t think — It’s not specific. No one can say, ‘Okay, what do you mean?’ Is it that five ballots were allowed in?” he stated.

“Is it that 40 were thrown away? But you can’t just throw a term out there without being specific,” Spicer concluded.

