‘This Drives Me Crazy!’ MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner TORCHES Merrick Garland For Even Thinking About a Trump Special Counsel

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s Justice Department should not be considering appointing a special counsel to take over their investigation of former President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, Kirschner went off over reporting this week that Trump’s potential candidacy has prompted DoJ officials to discuss appointing a special counsel to avoid the appearance of a conflict:

If we now appoint a special counsel, that will delay matters by many, many, many months. Now you need to put an entire new team together, get them up to speed on the investigation that has been conducted thus far, and then let them launch their own investigation. Look at how well that turned out with Mueller, right?

Bob Mueller, I think, investigated it well and thoroughly and professionally and documented ten obstruction of justice crimes, all of which went nowhere. And if they appoint a special counsel, it will involve more delay, significant delay.

And Dean, we don’t have time for more delay! I maintain that there should have been indictments prior to the midterms, but now we have insurrectionists running for reelection to Congress because they haven’t been dealt with in a timely manner. Right? They want to more firmly entrench themselves in our government so they can continue to try to kill us from within.

I don’t understand the DOJ hesitancy to act. And here’s the thing. Do you really think you’re going to appease the the Donald Trump supporters, lackeys and loyalists by appointing a special counsel all over? All of a sudden they’re going to say, “Well, I guess this is fair and independent.”

Are you kidding me?

Not to mention. Dean, what batch of information will the special counsel start with? The information that has been developed by the current DOJ prosecutors. So there will also be an allegation that everything that was given to them, the special counsel, was tainted.

I mean, there are a thousand reasons to dislike the appointment of special counsel at this point. If it was going to be done, it should have been done on, I don’t know, January 7th or as soon as Merrick Garland was confirmed. This drives me crazy! The inaction by our Department of Justice, when there are violations of law, that we could prove beyond a reasonable doubt in our sleep against Donald Trump. And we’re not doing it.