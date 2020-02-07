Trump Lawyer Admits Letting Rudy Giuliani Lead Foreign Policy Was an ‘Error in Judgment’

Robert Ray, one of the members of President Donald Trump’s impeachment legal team, admitted today that President Donald Trump letting Rudy Giuliani do foreign policy probably wasn’t the best idea.

Ray spoke with Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams on his SiriusXM program today to review the case and the president’s acquittal.

Abrams noted how part of Ray’s argument to the Senate was an acknowledgement of the idea that POTUS’ Ukraine call was not exactly “perfect,” but that it did not meet a threshold for an impeachable offense that would warrant removal from office. Ray reiterated to Abrams that certainly it’s preferable for presidents to go through “proper channels.”

They got into it over the facts of the case, with Abrams pressing the argument with a hypothetical about Trump wanting another foreign country looking into his 2020 rival and a review of the not “perfect” call in question.

Abrams said it’s the “corrupt motive” that bothers him about this whole thing.

At one point, Abrams asked Ray if he personally thinks the call was “less than perfect.” Ray said his own view isn’t relevant, he’s just pointing to what many others have said.

“It’s not just the call,” Abrams said. “It’s putting Giuliani in charge of foreign policy.”

“What I did say is that that constituted an error in judgment, okay? For all the reasons that we talked about. Traveling outside of proper channels has consequence,” Ray responded, while saying he understands where POTUS is coming from.

You can listen above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]