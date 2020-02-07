BUCKLE UP: Trump Vows to Continue Doing Political Rallies — Even If He Wins in 2020

President Donald Trump, addressing a crowd Friday at the “Opportunity Now Summit” in North Carolina, paused from speaking on January’s newly released job numbers to announce he will continue doing political rallies even if he wins in 2020 and is not up for re-election again in 2024.

“We will keep the rallies going, even if we when we win next time we’ll do rallies, okay?” Trump riffed.

Trump then returned to praising a strong economy, and the 2020 January jobs report that took on headwinds from the coronavirus – but added 225,000 jobs, which was much higher then what forecasters had expected at 164,000 jobs for the month.

Watch above, via CSPAN 2.

