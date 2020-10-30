‘We Don’t Want to Succeed?!’ Spike Lee Rips ‘Punk-Ass’ Jared Kushner for Comments About Black Americans

Director Spike Lee went off on Jared Kushner for his recent comments about Black voters.

Earlier this week, Kushner said, “One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrats, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful.”

Lee spoke with SiriusXM host Joe Madison and said, “I am so tired of white folks telling us what we need to do. How could this guy… how could this punk-ass say what Black folks need to do? You know, it’s like there wasn’t 400 years of slavery, systematic racism, go on, list, list list list stuff.”

“This guy to say to Black people, that we don’t wanna succeed?” Lee continued. “Hey, let him come to Brooklyn talking that. Let him come to Harlem talking that mess.”

“We don’t want to succeed?! He’s nuts!” he added.

You can listen above, via SiriusXM.

