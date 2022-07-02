Young Turks Host Ana Kasparian Says GOP is ‘Absolute Garbage, Absolute Fascists’ But Rips Democrats Over Past Roe Failures

The Young Turks co-host Ana Kasparian told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that while Republicans are “absolute Garbage” and “fascists,” she doesn’t support a Democratic Paty she says gives nothing but “excuses” on abortion.

Kasparian and The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur were Obeidallah’s guests on Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, during which Kasparian slammed Democratic failure to codify abortion rights going back to former President Barack Obama, and said as bad as Republicans are, a Democratic Party that relies on “the same lame excuses” on Roe “doesn’t represent me”:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Is the idea still hoping for the Democrats in power to change, or is it about electing a different breed regardless of age? Bernie’s an older gentleman and he’s fire and brimstone. Is it about electing Democrats and staying within this binary system of two major parties?

ANA KASPARIAN: I don’t know what the solution is. I know Cenk has a lot more hope than I do in regard to replacing these corrupt do-nothing Democrats with strong progressives who are willing to fight. You know, Justice Democrats has succeeded in getting some of these individuals elected. I don’t know if that strategy is going to work quickly enough to mitigate the damage that’s being done, now rapidly, by the right-wing ideologues in the Supreme Court.

But one thing I also wanted to add first, two years of Obama’s first term and he had campaigned telling Planned Parenthood that the first thing he would do is codify Roe to ensure that women had protections of their reproductive rights. As soon as he was elected, he was asked again whether he’s going to do it. Are you going to codify, you’ve got a super majority in the Senate. You know what he said? It’s not a legislative priority. It’s not a legislative priority! And then you have the failure enablers in the Democratic Party go to their typical talking points about, well, what could we do? Yes, we had a super majority. We did. We did. But there were Blue Dog Democrats, you know, conservative Democrats.

Well, then, if you’re going to find an excuse, regardless of what voters do, regardless of how many people turn up, regardless of how many people partake in your ground game, canvass for you and get you elected. If you’re going to turn around and give us the same lame excuses, then how? I’m sorry. I don’t. I don’t support them. This party doesn’t represent me.

Now, let me be clear. The Republican Party, absolute garbage, absolute fascists, do not believe in America and what this country stands for and want theocratic rule. I’m not for them at all, but I am tired of running into the same issue over and over again, where the Democrats’ main campaigning tool is to tell Americans, we’re not going to do anything for you but the other party. Bad, very, very bad. So vote for us. It’s not going to work anymore.