The Boston Red Sox have axed Manager Alex Cora and five coaches after notching just 10 wins in the team’s first month of baseball.

Cora was let go, along with hitting coach Peter Fatse, third-base coach Kyle Hudson, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson, and major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported.

The Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora, hitting coach Peter Fatse, bench coach Rámon Vazquez and game-planning coach Jason Varitek, sources tell ESPN. While the Red Sox won today, they are 10-17 and in last in the American League East. Massive change is coming in Boston. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 25, 2026

The team also reassigned its former catcher and three-time World Series champion Jason Varitek, who was serving as game planning and run prevention coach.

Cora, a former infielder who played 14 MLB seasons, became Red Sox skipper in 2018. During his tenure, the Sox won 620 games and lost 541.

Cora brought a World Series championship to Boston in 2018.

“Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018, and for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude,” Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement to the media. “He has had a lasting impact on this team and on this city. He has led on and off the field in so many important ways.”

The Sox currently sit at the bottom of the American League East, 7.5 games back of the archrival New York Yankees, who are in first place. Boston’s ugly start to the season comes after the Red Sox lost to the Yanks in the AL Wild Card round last year. The team is currently 10-17 on the season.

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