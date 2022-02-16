Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Reportedly Split, Call Off Engagement

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly split and called off their engagement, according to In Touch magazine.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” a source told the outlet. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

The source added that Rodgers “got cold feet” about the upcoming wedding and was “an independent guy.”

A second source told In Touch that “there were too many obstacles” preventing the relationship from working, but that “they’re both adults and decided to part amicably.”

News of the breakup comes after Rodgers sparked outrage over his vaccination status in November 2021, when he publicly announced he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite telling the media that he was “immunized” against the virus when asked about his vaccine status, Rodgers had not been vaccinated and instead had received a homeopathic immunization treatment.

Woodley defended Rodgers amid the controversy, blaming the media for “grasping at straws to disparage” him while also bragging about his penis size.

The actress first confirmed their engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2021, while Rodgers addressed the news that March.

“I’m recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life,” he said. “Obviously that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year.”

Addressing the engagement again in September 2021, Rodgers told Haute Living that there was no rush to get married and that they were focusing on work.

“It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it’s going to be a good thing,” he told the outlet. “I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com