Antonio Brown Eviscerates Colin Kaepernick For Potential NFL Comeback: ‘He Was Trash’

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn’t been shy when voicing his opinion in recent years, giving the middle finger to the Tampa Buccaneers last season by quitting in the middle of the game and dancing around like one of the village people on the field.

So we shouldn’t be surprised when video surfaced Thursday of Brown bashing Colin Kaepernick for his potential NFL comeback after being out of the league since 2016.

The erratic receiver called out “Kap” for his actions during an interview with music executive Naji on Cigar Talk, citing his Nike endorsement, lawsuit with the NFL and on-again/off-again activism as reasons the former 49ers quarterback should stay out.

Antonio Brown says they don’t feel bad about Colin Kaepernick not being able to play in the NFL because he “Took the deal” and says he was trash on the field 👀 🎥: @NajiChill pic.twitter.com/qM4oLPk1iL — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 6, 2022

“We don’t feel sorry for you. You took the deal,” Brown stated about his 2019 lawsuit with the NFL. “F*ck outta here!”

Brown continued by mocking Kaepernick and his supporters who have felt sympathy for his situation, using his Nike deal as the prime example.

“‘Ohh, Kaepernick,’” Brown mocked, “Man, you on f*cking Nike, man. F*ck outta here.

“We ain’t respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don’t see you outside. We don’t see him in the ‘hood. He don’t do nothing,” Brown said. “Like, we cool. But, nah, we ain’t even stan Kaepernick. He not even from the ‘hood. He haven’t even been in the trenches. We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that. As black people, we need to get that clear.”

Brown proceeded to refer to Kaepernick as “trash”.

“He don’t wanna play, man. He was trash,” Brown said to Naji about the former Super Bowl QB.

He has a point there: “Kap” is slinging the ball at just under 60% for his career and boasts a 3-16 record in his last 19 NFL starts.

Regardless if Kaepernick gets a chance in the NFL again or not, we know one person that won’t be getting his vote of approval, and that’s Antonio Brown.

