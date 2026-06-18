Stephen A. Smith called out President Donald Trump for not denouncing the “disgusting” insult thrown at former first lady Michelle Obama at this week’s Freedom 250 UFC fight card outside the White House.

Smith addressed the shocking insult from fighter Josh Hokit aimed at Obama during the event on his SiriusXM Straight Shooter show.

He called the UFC fights on the South Lawn “spectacular,” but said the evening was “ruined” by Hokit.

“It was a spectacular event. It was ruined by one a*shole who was fighting in the Octagon who said that Michelle Obama was a man,” Smith said.

He was referring to the moment during a post-fight interview with commentator Joe Rogan, when he bellowed, “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?”

“Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit,” Rogan replied, avoiding the Obama comment.

Smith called the comment “inexcusable” and praised UFC head Dana White for coming out and condemning it, something Smith argued the president should have been quick to do himself.

“I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White said in a statement after the event. “Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

Smith accused Trump of smiling at the “inexcusable” remark.

“That was an incredibly disparaging remark about one of the greatest first ladies, if not the greatest first lady we have seen. It was a disgusting thing to say. It was inexcusable. When he said it, Trump smiled. It was denounced, thank God, by Dana White, the president and CEO of the UFC,” he said.

Smith argued it is the tolerance of such behavior that gets Trump and others accused of racism.

“This is some disgusting stuff that is associated with the right, when stuff like this happens. And that’s not to say that the left doesn’t engage in its own incendiary rhetoric and stuff like that. That’s not how I roll. But this should have immediately been denounced by the president. But he doesn’t do that enough. And that’s the problem,” he said.

Smith turned to a video shared by Trump on Truth Social earlier this year that depicted Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, as apes to back up his point.

“They should have escorted his a*s out of there and the president should have said there’s no excuse for that,” he said. “And the president should have followed up with his own statement as opposed to leaving it to Dana White. It was on the White House grounds. It was on the South Lawn. But this is the same president who liked the photo of the Obamas depicted as apes months ago. And then you wonder why people associate the word ‘racist’ with him. I’m not calling him that. I’m saying when you allow sh*t like that to happen, that’s what ultimately stains you.”

Watch above via Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith.

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