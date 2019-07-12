Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) promised to scratch state funding for Nike last week because of their pullback for an American flag-themed shoe design, but now it looks like he’s rolling out the red carpet for them.

When Nike pulled their Betsy Ross flag shoe because of reported objections from Colin Kaepernick, Ducey was among the conservatives who blasted the company for their “terrible decision.” He called the move a “shameful retreat” on the manufacturer’s part and said he ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to “withdraw all financial incentive dollars” for Nike to build a factory in the city of Goodyear.

Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. 7/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Despite his displeasure with the company’s decision, recent photos of Ducey have shown that he’s not getting rid of his Nike products any time soon. In fact, since the Arizona Commerce Authority said the plant will go ahead and is projected to generate hundreds of jobs, Ducey seems quite happy to do business with Nike after all.

This is good news for Arizona and for @GoodyearAZGov. 500 plus jobs. Over $184 million in capital investment. Arizona is open for business, and we welcome @Nike to our state. https://t.co/ZLPkcs3dkD — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 11, 2019

