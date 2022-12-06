Atlanta Hawks Announcer Suffers Scary On Air Emergency Before Going to Hospital

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffered an on-air medical emergency while doing a hit for the Hawks pregame show on Monday night.

Rathbun was alongside analyst Dominique Wilkins when the scary situation occurred — as they previewed the Hawks’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Bally Sports Southeast.

As Wilkins began to talk about Hawks rookie Aj Griffin, Rathbun fell back in his chair and started to convulse. A person approached Rathbun before the camera cut away, and Bally Sports Southeast went straight to commercial.

When Bally Sports Southeast returned from a commercial break, the host of the pregame show, Kelly Crull, quickly addressed Rathbun’s situation.

“Just want to let you know Bob Rathbun is doing okay. I know that was very scary,” Crull said. “It’s taken us a few minutes here to gather ourselves as well and get back to the show here, but Bob is doing okay. We wanted to pass that along.”

Rathbun was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in stable and responsive condition. He continued to undergo treatment.

In a statement to the New York Post, the Hawks said:

Prior to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court. Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation.

In his absence, Lauren Jbara, the Hawks sideline reporter for Bally Sports Southeast, filled in as play-by-play announcer.

