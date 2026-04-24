College Star Gets Back-to-Back Calls From NFL Teams Saying They’re About to Pick Him in Chaotic Draft Night Scene

Former University of Southern California receiver Makai Lemon’s NFL Draft moment took a chaotic turn when he had multiple teams on the phone telling him they were about to pick him.

The first round of the NFL Draft took place Thursday night in Pittsburgh. With the Dallas Cowboys on the clock to make the 20th pick of the draft, the Philadelphia Eagles — who were slated to pick 23rd — make a trade to move into the Cowboys’ spot. With the 20th pick, the Eagles selected Lemon.

Not long after that pick, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided some behind-the-scenes details on how the pick actually went down. According to Rapoport, it was widely expected that the Cowboys would use the pick on a defensive player. With the 21st pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers planned on drafting Lemon. Unbeknownst to the Steelers, however, the Eagles were working on a trade for the Cowboys’ pick. As a result, the Steelers were on the phone telling Lemon they’d draft him. Moments later, the Eagles called him and said the same thing.

From the NFL Draft: A wild story, as the #Eagles trade up for Makai Lemon… while he was on the phone with the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/r1R6pQnFgi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2026

The next day, NFL Network provided video of the ordeal. In the clip posted online, Steelers general manager Omar Khan called Lemon. As soon as Khan identified himself, Lemon’s family began celebrating as they knew Lemon was about to be drafted.

Moments later, Lemon received a call from the Eagles and asked his agent why they were calling. Suddenly, his agent informed him that the Eagles moved up in the draft to get him.

“This is Philly. They just traded for you!” Lemon’s agent said. “Philly’s taking you right now!”

The moment that Makai Lemon found out the Eagles were trading up to get him at No. 20 while he was the on the phone with the Steelers, who were planning to take him at No. 21. pic.twitter.com/Iqv7wfzbtu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2026

One moment, Lemon found out he was about to become a Steeler. The next, he learned he actually just became an Eagle.

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