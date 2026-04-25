Bill Maher Says Trump Looking For Payback at WHCD After ‘Obama Tore Him a New A**hole’

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher told his guests he expects President Donald Trump to lash out during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to ease the sting from the time then-President Barack Obama “tore him a new a**hole.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Democratic Governor of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

The panel guests were Chris Cuomo, host of CUOMO on NewsNation and SiriusXM’s “The Chris Cuomo Project”; and Sarah Isgur, editor of The Dispatch’s SCOTUSblog and author of the new book “Last Branch Standing: A Potentially Surprising, Occasionally Witty Journey Inside Today’s Supreme Court.”

During the panel segment, Maher predicted Trump would attack the press at this year’s dinner and excoriated the president for his assault on the press:

BILL MAHER: Well, I don’t know, he’s apparently going to the, Trump is the correspondent’s dinner this year. I would, I’m very interested to see what this is going to look like, because you know, the correspondents dinner, I think I did it one year. They used to have comedians. By the way, I said that– because I got sh*t about it, everybody, every comedian gets sh*t about, it’s the worst gig in the world, because half the people in the audience are Republican, half the Democrats, you’re going to insult anybody no matter what they say, so they always, I say, just get a magician. Just get somebody who doesn’t do political. They’re always trying to get the political, and it’s like the worst thing. Now they got a mentalist. So they can have a mental and a mental patient there. No, I kid. I joke with the president, but you know, the president traditionally, I mean, this is why Trump, a lot of people say this is he ran for president in the first place because he was at the one where Obama just tore him a new a**hole from the podium. And now he’s going to get a chance to say all sorts of insulting things to the press, just like any one of his press conferences, so it’s not really that different. SARAH ISGUR: I agreed to do this show so I could avoid that dinner tomorrow night, so thank you so much BILL MAHER: Oh really? SARAH ISGUR: I’m here. NEWSNATION HOST CHRIS CUOMO: I wasn’t invited. No, I wasn’- But I wouldn’t have gone if they had invited me. I want you to know that right now. Right. I would have said no. No. I’m gonna give that tuxedo back right away. Blue.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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