James Woods Unplugging from Twitter Only Days After Vowing Lawsuit Against Platform: ‘Too Exhausting To Endure Honestly’

James Woods is unplugging from Twitter only days after promising a lawsuit against the company. The actor’s announcement that he was leaving the platform was not part of some protest either. The Casino actor says he just wants to enjoy some life, and that’s a bit tough with Twitter around.

“I’ve come to the decision that social media is a collection of echo chambers, and those with the biggest bullhorns are decimating conversations of merit,” Woods tweeted this week. “It’s simply too exhausting to endure honestly.”

The actor added he has a “wonderful life,” and he’s going to go enjoy it.

It’s unclear what this could mean for the promised lawsuit from Woods. During an appearance with Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week, Woods vowed to sue Twitter and urged others to follow his lead. Woods was reacting to revelations that the DNC may have requested Twitter censor the actor over a tweet about Hunter Biden.

9. Celebrities and unknowns alike could be removed or reviewed at the behest of a political party: pic.twitter.com/4uzkHnQ65E — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

“Whether I win or lose, I am going to stand up for the rights that every American – not a so-called celebrity. I’m not a celebrity — I’m hardly recognizable anymore because my career has been destroyed by these very people,” Woods told Carlson.

This is not the first time Woods has announced a departure from Twitter. The Vampires actor declared he was quitting the platform in 2016 over censorship concerns.

In posts leading up to his latest departure, Woods called out Twitter censorship and addressed “poisonous anti-Semitism” being expressed by public figures. The actor told his 2.8 million followers to “purge” anti-Semites from their lives. The call follows recent anti-Semitic statements from celebrities like Ye, formerly Kanye West, and basketball star Kyrie Irving.

“If you know any antisemites, purge them from your life like the plague,” he wrote.

I just had a moving conversation with one of my dearest friends. She is liberal. She is Jewish. We TOTALLY agree that extremism in this country is leading to a poisonous antisemitism that we BOTH abhor. If you know any antisemites, purge them from your life like the plague. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 5, 2022

