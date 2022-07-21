The ESPY Awards took on a serious tone with stars from NBA player Steph Curry to U.S. National Women’s Soccer player Megan Rapinoe rallying support for WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February.

Griner has been in detention for drug possession charges after allegedly bringing cannabis oil into Russia and on June 27th, Griner’s detention in Russia was extended for at least another six months. Earlier this month, Griner pleaded guilty to the charges while claiming that her actions were not intentional.

During the ESPYs on Wednesday night, Golden State Warriors Steph Curry, alongside WNBA superstars Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith took time to deliver a powerful message in support of Griner.

“It’s been 153 nights now that BG has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home, away from her family, away from her friends, away from her team,” Diggins-Smith said.

Curry, wearing Griner’s jersey, added that the WNBA star is “one of us,” continuing that “the team of athletes in this room tonight and all over the world. A team that has nothing to do with politics or global conflict.”

“We cannot stop fighting for her, we cannot stop believing for her and we will not stop hoping for the day when we can welcome her home safely,” he said.

This was not the only show of support for Griner during the event as soccer star Rapinoe additionally noted that “the most striking thing is that BG is not here.”

“BG deserves to be free,” stated Rapinoe as applause erupted from the audience, “She is being held as a political prisoner.”

“Listen, I don’t think I’m getting political, but I do love to get political,” said the soccer star with a wink.

Rapinoe questioned, “What are we doing dressed up like we are when our sister is detained abroad?”

After emphasizing the sports community’s love and support for Griner, Rapinoe added that “we can do more.”

