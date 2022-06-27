JUST IN: Brittney Griner’s Detention In Russia Reportedly Extended Six Months

Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia has been extended for at least another six months, reported CNN on Monday, citing the WNBA star’s lawyer.

Griner’s attorney, Alexander Boykov, said his client’s trial will begin on Friday. Griner appeared in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing, where the detention got extended pending the trial.

Griner has been detained since February for allegedly bringing cannabis oil into Russia, where it is illegal.

The United States has called on Russia to release Griner, whom they said was wrongfully detained.

Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, tried to get in contact with her since Feb. 17.

A call between Griner and her wife, via the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, on June 18 in commemoration of their fourth anniversary was unsuccessful since, according to the Associated Press, “the desk at the embassy where the phone rang was apparently unstaffed on Saturday.” In an MSNBC interview on June 22, Cherelle Griner blasted the Biden administration over its handling of her wife’s case.

“So, what I believe that the Biden administration can do differently is to actually take the words and the rhetoric — the rhetoric that they have and match them together,” she said.

“For example, an American that’s deemed wrongfully detained, to my understanding, from what the State Department is saying, America will negotiate their release,” she continued. “It’s not a maybe. It’s a will. They will negotiate for their release.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com