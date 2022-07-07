JUST IN: Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Possession In Russia

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner pleaded guilty on Thursday to drug possession charges, reported the Associated Press, citing Russian media.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian media: #US basketball star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug possession, smuggling charges in #Russia trial. — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) July 7, 2022

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained in February for allegedly bringing cannabis oil into Russia, where it is illegal.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor,” said Griner in English, translated into Russian, during her court appearance, according to Reuters. “But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.”

“I’d like to give my testimony later,” she added. “I need time to prepare.”

Griner faces up to a decade in prison.

This development comes a day after President Joe Biden talked with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, by phone. Biden read part of a letter he sent to Brittney Griner. The letter was given to Griner on Thursday through the U.S. Embassy in Russia.

US Embassy’s Elizabeth Rood confirms she delivered letter from President Biden to #BrittneyGriner at trial in Moscow today. My best guess from inside the courtroom: it played a role in Griner’s decision to make her guilty plea. Russia says no prisoner swap until after verdict. pic.twitter.com/buldueCMbP — Charles Maynes (@cwmiii3) July 7, 2022

