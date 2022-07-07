JUST IN: Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Possession In Russia

Griner on July 7

Kirill Kudryavtsev/ Getty Images

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner pleaded guilty on Thursday to drug possession charges, reported the Associated Press, citing Russian media.

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained in February for allegedly bringing cannabis oil into Russia, where it is illegal.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor,” said Griner in English, translated into Russian, during her court appearance, according to Reuters. “But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.”

“I’d like to give my testimony later,” she added. “I need time to prepare.”

Griner faces up to a decade in prison.

This development comes a day after President Joe Biden talked with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, by phone. Biden read part of a letter he sent to Brittney Griner. The letter was given to Griner on Thursday through the U.S. Embassy in Russia.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

