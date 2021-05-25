Bill de Blasio, Last Seen in Brooklyn Nets Gear, Dons Knicks Hat to Scold NBA Star Trae Young: ‘Play the Game the Right Way’

One week after conducting his daily briefing with a Brooklyn Nets attire, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio again showed off his abundance of athletic apparel, sporting a Knicks cap Tuesday morning.

While the Knicks are in the middle of a first-round playoff bout with the Atlanta Hawks, de Blasio used his basketball acumen to call out the opposition, lecturing Trae Young for foul hunting.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wants Trae Young to stop hunting for fouls and start “playing basketball the right way…” (via @therecount)pic.twitter.com/LRiiYWQFkN — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 25, 2021

“A message to Trae Young on behalf of the people of New York City and anyone who cares about actually playing basketball the right way,” de Blasio said. “Stop hunting for fouls, Trae. I want to quote Steve Nash one of the great players, great coaches. He says quote-unquote, that’s not basketball. Trae, that Hawk’s not going to fly in New York City. Come on. Play the game the right way and see if you can win. I think the Knicks are going to teach you a lesson.”

The request for Young to “play the game the right way” came after de Blasio announced basketball fans can get vaccinated at Madison Square Garden for a chance to win Knicks tickets. During his plea, de Blasio completely disregarded James Harden, who plays for New York City’s Brooklyn Nets. Harden is routinely criticized for leaning into defenders in an effort to draw a whistle from referees and get to the free throw line.

The Knicks are in the NBA Playoffs for just the second time during de Blasio’s two-term tenure as mayor. Pressuring an NBA All-Star to play a clean game against the Knicks, de Blasio’s doing whatever he can to help New York’s heritage basketball team continue their run.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]