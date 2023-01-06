Bills to Wear ‘3’ Patch in Solidarity With Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills will wear a special patch in solidarity with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, announced the team on Friday.

“We’ll be wearing a special ‘3’ patch on Sunday for our guy @HamlinIsland,” tweeted the Bills, who will be playing the New England Patriots, a division rival, in Buffalo.

We'll be wearing a special "3" patch on Sunday for our guy @HamlinIsland. There will be a number of tributes for Damar Hamlin across the NFL during Week 18: https://t.co/YhD5s9k2jx pic.twitter.com/SlIviqGriI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Hamlin fell to the ground after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati. CPR was administered to Hamlin by medical personnel for 10 minutes. The game was temporarily suspended before being indefinitely postponed. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. In a brand new update on Thursday, doctors say Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and that he was awake. On Friday, the Bills announced Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he was talking.

In addition to sporting the jersey patch, “the Bills will wear royal Nike t-shirts displaying ‘Love for Damar 3’ for pregame warm-ups. Bills business staff will wear ‘3’ lapel pins,” said the team, which also announced that “the ‘3’ in each 30-yard line number on the field will be outlined in Buffalo Bills Blue.”

Other NFL teams are planning to wear shirts honoring Hamlin and paint the “3” outline in Bills Blue on their own fields.

Moreover, according to an NFL memo reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “New Era hats embroidered with a ‘3’ on them will be provided to Bills personnel to wear during warm-ups.”

It will be a league-wide show of support for #Bills S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 pic.twitter.com/i4MQtvoMxj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

Finally, each team’s public announcer will give the following address before the game:

Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight.

