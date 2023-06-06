‘Blood Money!’ Golf Fans Are Absolutely Livid Over PGA Tour-LIV Agreement

One of the biggest criticisms of LIV Golf was the supposed moral dilemma of taking money from a country embroiled in human rights controversies. It was even the stance taken by the PGA Tour, LIV’s biggest rival.

Now, with the two entities in the process of joining forces, the golf community is wondering why PGA suddenly had a change of heart. Some are even calling out the organization for taking the “blood money.”

“So disappointing,” said Curtis Houck, the managing editor for the conservative media watchdog Newsbusters. “Blood money, morality, nothing ever matters. Only ca$h.”

So disappointing. Blood money, morality, nothing ever matters. Only ca$h. https://t.co/0lz3e3XYDZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 6, 2023

Houck, of course, wasn’t the only one disappointed in the PGA for seemingly making peace with a company they were once morally opposed to.

It is hard to think of institutions in America that are not completely broken. Today, the PGA Tour joins the list in a shameful and horrendous act of profound betrayal to the United States, 9/11 dead, 9/11 families,

9/11 first responders, and the ethics of golf. What a disgrace. https://t.co/uIrrdRedPK — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 6, 2023

And there goes golf to the Saudis. @PGATOUR is heartbreaking. Sickening https://t.co/RzNXqWBu23 — ArcticMother (@arcticmother) June 6, 2023

Money wins out over morals, ethics and principles. Again. https://t.co/30lheF60EQ — Bruce BLUE CHECK St. James (Possibly Parody) (@TheBruceStJames) June 6, 2023

Greedy oligarchs always gonna greedy oligarch together https://t.co/z0McJMIyVo — Chris (@ThunderPittRoad) June 6, 2023

Way to go @PGATOUR . Selling out to terrorists is the American way. Just gross. Maybe you should share the money with the families of the 9/11 victims. https://t.co/i8gZFLoS0O — Rico (@overdew) June 6, 2023

Breaking: Golf league sells soul to most corrupt people in the world https://t.co/TCfzEfzW5Q — THE A DUBS (@ATfromtheNati) June 6, 2023

The immediate response is in stark contrast to PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan’s belief that fans will eventually view the deal in a positive light.

Golfers also joined in the frustration. According to analyst Rick Gehman, PGA Tour members are “not happy.”

“They turned down cash, changed their own schedule, stuck their necks out against LIV for two years,” Gehman said, “and now they are finding out about a merge in real-time on Twitter.”

When one anonymous golfer simply responded with, “No fucking way,” when ESPN reached out to them.

PGA star Rory McIlroy, arguably LIV’s fiercest public opponent, has yet to comment on the agreement.

