‘Blood Money!’ Golf Fans Are Absolutely Livid Over PGA Tour-LIV Agreement

By Ahmad AustinJun 6th, 2023, 12:31 pm
 
LIV Golf

Seth Wenig/AP

One of the biggest criticisms of LIV Golf was the supposed moral dilemma of taking money from a country embroiled in human rights controversies. It was even the stance taken by the PGA Tour, LIV’s biggest rival.

Now, with the two entities in the process of joining forces, the golf community is wondering why PGA suddenly had a change of heart. Some are even calling out the organization for taking the “blood money.”

“So disappointing,” said Curtis Houck, the managing editor for the conservative media watchdog Newsbusters. “Blood money, morality, nothing ever matters. Only ca$h.”

Houck, of course, wasn’t the only one disappointed in the PGA for seemingly making peace with a company they were once morally opposed to.

The immediate response is in stark contrast to PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan’s belief that fans will eventually view the deal in a positive light.

Golfers also joined in the frustration. According to analyst Rick Gehman, PGA Tour members are “not happy.”

“They turned down cash, changed their own schedule, stuck their necks out against LIV for two years,” Gehman said, “and now they are finding out about a merge in real-time on Twitter.”

When one anonymous golfer simply responded with, “No fucking way,” when ESPN reached out to them.

PGA star Rory McIlroy, arguably LIV’s fiercest public opponent, has yet to comment on the agreement.

