BREAKING: NCAA Tournament to Be Played Without Fans

One of the biggest sporting events in America will be played without fans in attendance — thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement posted Wednesday afternoon, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that upcoming championship events, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, will be played in front of only essential staff and limited family.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert wrote. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

The men’s Final Four was slated to take place before a likely sellout crowd of more than 70,000 people at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Now, it will be staged before just a handful of people.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]